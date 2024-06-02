Sheamus spotted with Adam Pearce and 66-year-old legend ahead of WWE RAW

Sheamus returned to WWE RAW last week after suffering a painful loss to Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. The barnburner was raved by viewers and several industry veterans.

While the Irish-born former WWE Champion has no intention of stepping in the ring with The Ring General anytime soon, it appears he wants to teach the latter's lackey a lesson. Ludwig Kaiser has long been in the shadow of The Ring General, but after last week's brawl with Sheamus on the red brand, Kaiser now has a major match awaiting him.

Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior was spotted ahead of the red brand's show with RAW general manager Adam Pearce and Fit Finlay. The three partook in a drinking session and Pearce shared the Instagram post seen below.

Trending

"When Fit says Guinness, we drink Guinness. 🍻," he wrote.

WWE has promoted Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser on RAW this week as the first-ever one-on-one encounter between the two, albeit they have wrestled against each other in multi-man contests. Post-SmackDown last Friday night in a dark match, The Celtic Warrior defeated Kaiser.

Sheamus to face fellow European wrestler ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE has already booked another dark match involving Sheamus this month. He will step into the ring to fight Drew McIntyre on the Clash at the Castle: Scotland go-home edition of SmackDown. While the Irishman is not booked for the premium live event yet, McIntyre has a major World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. Both shows will take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus was on the bench for eight months before to his in-ring return in April. He admitted that injuries had forced him to consider retirement, but he ultimately managed to make it through with the help of doctors and trainers. Perhaps The Celtic Warrior is wrestling on borrowed time.

If that is indeed the case, and his rivalry with Gunther is self-admittedly over, what is the next major step for Sheamus in 2024? In the eyes of the Irishman, an Intercontinental Championship win needs to happen sooner rather than later.

How would you like to see the sports entertainment giant book Sheamus going forward? Hit the Discuss button and share your thoughts!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback