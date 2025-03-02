Popular WWE star predicted John Cena's heel turn nearly 8 months ago

WWE Superstar John Cena sent shockwaves through the wrestling landscape when he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Popular RAW star Karrion Kross recently shared a social media update, pointing out that he had already predicted the 47-year-old would embrace the dark side.

The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to book a WrestleMania clash against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the high-stakes bout, The American Nightmare made his way to the ring to reject The Rock's offer to become a 'corporate champion.' However, in a shocking turn of events, the 16-time World Champion aligned himself with The Final Boss and took out Rhodes.

Karrion Kross recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video featuring his pre-recorded promo televised on the July 8 edition of Monday Night RAW. Standing alongside his former Final Testament stablemates, the two-time NXT Champion mentioned Cena while speaking about change. He claimed that the veteran would realize his time was about to be over.

Screenshots of Karrion Kross' Instagram Story. [Pictures courtesy: Karrion Kross on Instagram]

Wrestling veteran shares an interesting take about John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena is among the most popular stars in the business. Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman recently pointed out that the Stamford-based company might have inked a special deal with the veteran due to one intriguing reason.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman speculated that the global juggernaut might have offered Cena extra money to compensate for potential losses the star might suffer due to a decline in his merchandise sales following the heel turn.

"I'm also guessing that Cena, when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said. [From 42:13 to 42:23]

Check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:

John Cena has yet to speak after his shocking heel turn. He left the post-show press conference without answering any questions. It will be interesting to see if he has anything to say during his next appearance.

Will John Cena beat Cody Rhodes to win the record 17th World Championships at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

