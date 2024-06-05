Popular WWE star reacts to Asuka's injury update; sends heartfelt message

WWE Superstar Asuka shared an unfortunate injury update earlier today on social media. The Empress of Tomorrow has not been in action since WWE Backlash last month in France.

Asuka shared an image of herself in a knee brace today on her official X account (formerly known as Twitter). The veteran was rumored to have suffered an injury and she confirmed it with her recent post. She was supposed to participate in the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year but was replaced by Dakota Kai.

The Damage CTRL member took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Asuka following her injury update. Kai said that her stablemate was the "coolest" and wished her well in her recovery.

"You’re the absolute coolest. Get better soon 🤍," she wrote.

Damage CTRL has been struggling since being selected by RAW in this year's draft. Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY recently flipped out backstage after Kairi Sane was defeated by Lyra Valkyria.

Dakota Kai reveals why Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Before this year's draft, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY betrayed Bayley after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, The Role Model would go on to get her revenge and defeat SKY at WrestleMania XL to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking on 97.7 QLZ earlier this year, Dakota Kai claimed that Damage CTRL could accomplish more without Bayley. She claimed that the former hugger was too controlling and they needed to break away from her.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai. [From 07:07 to 07:27]

Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill last month at Backlash. Only time will tell when the 42-year-old will be able to return to the ring following her knee injury.

