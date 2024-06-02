Popular WWE star sends seven-word warning to Bayley

A popular WWE Superstar has delivered a warning to Bayley ahead of an upcoming major title match. Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley is set to defend her title against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Piper Niven is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green but has the chance to capture her first major singles title at the premium live event in Scotland on June 15.

Ahead of the match, Chelsea Green delivered a warning to the champion. The promotion shared a video of Niven and Green's attack on the veteran this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Trending

The promotion stated that everyone wanted Bayley's title and Green retorted in a seven-word message that they "deserved it." You can check out Green's comment in the image below.

"We don’t WANT it, we DESERVE it," she wrote.

Green claims she and Niven deserve the WWE Women's Championship.

Former WWE manager praises Chelsea Green's work on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is a fan of Chelsea Green and believes she is a great fit with Piper Niven on the blue brand.

Green drove RAW GM Adam Pearce up the wall since her return to the company during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, she and Niven were picked by SmackDown in this year's Draft. Her tag team partner has a massive opportunity at Clash at the Castle: Scotland when she battles Bayley for the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised Green and said she brought entertainment value to the show. He added that she works well with Piper Niven and the partnership has been great for them.

"I liked it. I like Chelsea Green because I know her. She's got a lot of personality. Her and Piper fit together. Piper does the work and Chelsea does the entertainment value of it. So, it's working for them," said Mantell.

You can check out this week's episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Nia Jax has also earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship by winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. It will be interesting to see which star is champion once she gets her shot at the title at SummerSlam in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback