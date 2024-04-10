Popular WWE star shares two-word message following RAW loss

A WWE RAW star has shared a two-word message following a heartbreaking loss last night on the red brand. The most recent show was the first episode of RAW following WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL but his title reign didn't last too long. The veteran's obsession with CM Punk caused him to taunt the controversial star after the match. Punk bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast, and Damian Priest quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.

Jey Uso, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Bronson Reed competed in a Fatal 4-Way last night to determine the #1 contender. Punk cost McIntyre once again, and Jey Uso earned a title shot against Damian Priest.

Following last night's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed took to social media to share a two-word message. He shared photos from last night's main event and noted that it is a "new era." You can check out his Instagram post below.

Former WWE writer comments on Bronson Reed

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Bronson Reed reacting to journalist Bryan Alvarez praising him last year.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran speculated that Reed might be insecure because WWE informed him that he's not going to be a huge star. Russo suggested that Reed might be seeking acknowledgment from others as a result.

"Because your own company is making you feel insecure. You're working for a company that's telling you, 'We ain't making any more stars.' They are telling you that, before you accept that job. Let's go to Ohio State. They recruit a kid, and they literally tell the kid, you're going to be nothing more than the third quarterback. That's what they are telling you in the door. 'You're not going to be a mega over star,'" said Russo.

You can check out the video below:

The Australian star was rumored to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 but the match never took place. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 35-year-old on RAW in the weeks ahead.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Bronson Reed will capture a singles title in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion