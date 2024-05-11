Popular WWE star thanks Jim Cornette after viral comments

The WWE Universe has the legendary Jim Cornette trending on social media. The 5-time pro wrestling Hall of Famer issued rare praise to a fan-favorite WWE star today, and now that rising talent has responded. Cornette has also addressed going viral.

The Louisville Slugger is regarded by many as the greatest manager ever. At 14-years-old, Cornette started out in the role of photographer, timekeeper, ring announcer, and PR, just to name a few. He went on to write show programs, and then manage, commentate, book creative, promote shows, and even wrestle, and that's just scratching the surface. Cornette has had stints in WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH, WCCW, the NWA, and MLW, among others. While his career is iconic, these days, General Cornette is known more for the outspoken opinions and controversial takes on his popular podcasts.

Cornette went viral this week after praising WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. The 62-year-old wrestling historian talked Irvin up and said he just wanted to praise her. He also admitted that he is a fan of the 35-year-old former American Idol contestant. Ricochet's fiancée then responded.

"I appreciate this very much! Thank you, @TheJimCornette [folded hands emoji]," Samantha Irvin wrote.

Cornette later took to X and acknowledged he knew he was trending, but said he didn't have time to find out why. He then simply attached a photo his wife took of their dog and suggested he was busy with his life.

"Apparently, I'm trending again but I don't have time to find out why 'cause I just got on here to retweet this pic Stacey just took of Harley making a bird friend," Jim Cornette wrote.

In the same interview, The Louisville Lip compared Irvin to legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer, and said the old WWE regime was crazy if they wanted her to tone her style down. Jim's comments about Buffer and Irvin are interesting as the real Buffer and Triple H had a post-WrestleMania exchange on the singer.

WWE legend on Jim Cornette's brash style

Jim Cornette is one of the most iconic pro wrestling personalities, but he's also one of the most controversial.

Cornette has worn numerous hats in the industry over the years, including that of a creative booker. However, the legendary Dutch Mantell isn't sure he'd hire the wrestling historian if he were to spear-head a modern day wrestling creative team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the former Zeb Colter recalled how difficult Cornette could be. Dutch's comments are interesting as he and Jim worked together in TNA creative.

"Well, first of all, Cornette couldn't get along with anybody long enough to get anything done. He'd be cussing them out, throwing s**t, wanted to kill them, wanted to fire them. So he'd have to go," Dutch Mantell said. [From 40:50 to 41:15]

Mantell went on to make very interesting comments about Eric Bischoff, and the man who may very well be Cornette's #1 enemy - Vince Russo.

