Popular WWE star unveils hilarious new nickname ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar revealed a hilarious new nickname ahead of this week's edition of RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ad

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven, who is still aligned with Green on WWE SmackDown.

Piper Niven serves as protection for the Women's United States Champion and recently changed her name on X (fka Twitter) to "Slaygent P", a hilarious nickname referencing her role as a 'Secret Service agent' for Chelsea Green during her title reign.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green initially captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville, but the veteran tore her ACL shortly after the victory, and Niven replaced Deville in the tag team. The 31-year-old's time with the promotion came to an end earlier this month. Deville was the leader of the Pure Fusion Collective faction alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on WWE RAW, but the company elected not to renew her contract.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how they were using Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that the company was wasting Green and Niven on television. He suggested that the promotion's creative team come up with something entertaining for the former Women's Tag Team Champions to do before it was too late.

"You're gonna kill these people, especially Chelsea and Piper. Give them a scene. Don't give them a guy with a microphone. Give them a scene. Let them do something. Because Mac, here's what's happening. You keep going to the well, going to the well, and now Chelsea Green is starting not to mean anything because it's repetitive week after week after week. Put them in a scene. Write a scene for them," Russo said. [From 19:16 to 19:50]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Piper Niven used to be known as Doudrop and won the 24/7 Championship twice back in the day before the title was retired. It will be interesting to see if the company has any substantial plans for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback