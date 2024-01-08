Popular WWE star wants to enter Royal Rumble but unsure if the opportunity will be awarded

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting premium live events of the year, filled with shocking returns, debuts, and more. The event will kickstart the Road to WrestleMania.

Only a few superstars have announced their participation in this year's Royal Rumble matches. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley will be part of the Men's Rumble match, and for the Women's Rumble bout, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Nia Jax will all enter the battle royal. Recently, Maxxine Dupri opened up about her status for the match.

While speaking to Joe Vulpis on Lightweights Podcast recently, the 26-year-old was asked whether her Alpha Academy stablemates have taught her to throw a superstar over the top rope yet. The interviewer ultimately asked whether she would be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"Ofcourse. I'm ready. We've been training. We're staying training. I'm excited," Maxxine enthusiastically stated. "I don't know yet [regarding her participation]. I hope so. It's coming up." [From 14:50 to 14:30]

Maxxine Dupri mentioning WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in the podcast caught the attention of the latter, who sent a message to the young star. Check out Nikki's and the Alpha Academy star's responses here.

Maxxine Dupri is sure whom she will go after if the Royal Rumble win is her's for the taking

The two champions of WWE's women's division today are IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. On the December 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri wrestled Mami in a losing effort. She has since stated that it is a necessity that she faces the Women's World Champion again.

When asked whom she will challenge at WrestleMania 40 should she walk out of Tropicana Field as the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Maxxine Dupri was relatively quick with her response:

"Rhea Ripley. I mean I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence... But then to like come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure."

Maxxine Dupri has a long way ahead of her, as she only made her main roster in-ring debut in July 2023. Meanwhile, a winner of the 30-women battle royal this year is hard to predict, albeit there certainly are a few top contenders.

If you use any of the quotes, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Lightweights Podcast.

