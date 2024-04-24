Popular WWE Superstar appears to call out Trish Stratus following RAW

Trish Stratus' last WWE run ended controversially this past fall. There are new rumors and speculation on the company picking back up on a hot storyline after a rising superstar seemingly called Stratus out.

Canada's Greatest Export has not wrestled since losing a Steel Cage match to Becky Lynch at Payback in September, which ended their rivalry. After the match, the Hall of Famer berated Zoey Stark, blaming her for the loss. Stratus slapped the 30-year-old but was destroyed in return by her former ally. Stratus then left the storylines but appeared on the WrestleMania XL pre-show and teased a potential return.

Super Stark took to X today to share a clip of her turning on The Quintessential Diva at WWE Payback. Stark used the caption to taunt the seven-time Women's Champion.

"How's that Z-360 for ya? #FinishHer #StarkIsWar #WWERaw @WWE," Zoey Stark wrote with the clip below.

Stratus has not publicly responded to Stark as of this writing, and there's no word yet on whether the company has plans for the two to feud. Trish recently made very telling comments on why she returned and her in-ring future.

Trish Stratus teases WWE retirement match at major event

Trish Stratus calls herself Canada's Greatest Export. The Hall of Famer is often regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers in history and a pioneer of modern women's wrestling.

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to Trish's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the 2024 Money In the Bank PLE on Saturday, July 6. The 48-year-old recently spoke with Gorilla Position and expressed interest in retiring that night at the Scotiabank Arena.

"Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely. For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah. We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement retirement match? Maybe, in Toronto," Trish Stratus said.

Stratus held the Hardcore Championship on one occasion and the original Women's Championship a record seven times. Her 448-day reign is the longest of any women's champion in the 21st century.

She dethroned Lita in January 2005 at New Year's Revolution, then dropped the title to Mickie James at WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

