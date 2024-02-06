Popular WWE Superstar deletes Twitter after receiving death threats.

A popular WWE Superstar recently deleted her Twitter account after shockingly receiving death threats from fans online. The name in question is The Rock's daughter, Ava.

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown to seemingly replace 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania XL. Reigns and the Hollywood megastar are now rumored to lock horns for the Undisputed Universal Title at The Show of Shows.

The Stamford-based company's potential decision regarding the title bout has not sat well with the fans, which is evident from Twitter trends and the number of dislikes on videos posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Many viewers have been demanding The American Nightmare to take on The Tribal Chief in a rematch of last year's 'Mania.

This outrage took an ugly turn when The Rock's daughter, Ava, revealed she had been receiving death threats from fans. The NXT star further clarified that she had nothing to do with the high-profile angle. Ava's Twitter account appears to have been deleted following the revelation.

Expand Tweet

The Rock was announced as a member of the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It was followed by Ava being promoted to NXT's general manager position by the returning William Regal. This made her the youngest general manager in the promotion's history.

The Rock sends a message after controversial return on WWE SmackDown

Following his much-awaited staredown with Roman Reigns, The Rock took to Twitter to send a message. The former World Champion thanked the Alabama crowd for creating a wonderful atmosphere on SmackDown.

The People's Champion also thanked Cody Rhodes for seemingly stepping aside and letting him go after Roman Reigns. He ended his tweet with a warning to The Bloodline leader:

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between The People’s Champ and the people can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you, Birmingham, Alabama. We made magical history in the “magic city.” Thank you, WWE, and thank you, Cody, for the love and the house [dream & soulman]. Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead as The Rock and Roman Reigns go face-to-face at the WrestleMania Kickoff event on February 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on The Rock possibly replacing Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE