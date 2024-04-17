Popular WWE Superstar drops major heel turn tease following RAW

This week's WWE RAW closed with Chad Gable's shocking heel turn after his loss to Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Gable may not be the only RAW Superstar turning heel, a fan-favorite has caused a stir on social media.

Maxxine Dupri was already dealing with Indi Hartwell's betrayal when her Alpha Academy leader turned on Zayn. This leaves the future of the faction up in the air as Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa have not turned heel as of now. However, the former Sofia Cromwell has just fueled rumors and speculation among the WWE Universe with a simple click of a button.

The official WWE page on Instagram posted a clip of the exact moment Gable snapped and attacked Zayn in front of his family and hometown. While she did not comment, Dupri liked the video of her stable leader turning heel. Eagle-eye fans immediately spotted the engagement and raised speculation on Dupri's potential jump to the dark side.

Screenshot of Maxxine Dupri's like on WWE's Instagram post

The company has not announced when the next Gable vs. Zayn match will take place. Monday's 17-minute WWE RAW main event was the first-ever singles bout between the two. They teamed up last week to defeat Imperium.

WWE legend has bold prediction for Sami Zayn's title reign

Sami Zayn became a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion when he ended Guntger's historic title reign at WrestleMania XL.

Zayn's title win came as a shock to many. He is currently feuding with Chad Gable, and will have a long list of challengers if he makes it past the Olympic wrestler.

The Great Liberator was rewarded with the title win for his "good work" over the past few years, according to what Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, thinks. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the wrestling legend predicted Zayn's title reign won't last long.

"There were some things that I was really surprised at, but in a good way, was Sami Zayn over Guntger. And they were re-paying Sami Zayn for all the good work he has done for the last 3 years. Now it probably won't last long, but that's OK, and it don't hurt Gunther at all. I have an old saying, 'The fans will come to see the good guy win. They won't come to see him lose,'" Dutch Mantell said. [From 7:50 onwards]

Zayn's first IC reign in March 2020 went for 65 recognized days. His second in September 2020 went for 89 days, and Sami's third Intercontinental Championship run in February 2022 went for just 13 recognized days. He is already at 9 recognized days for this fourth reign.

