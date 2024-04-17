WWE star is “very disappointed” with Chad Gable’s actions on RAW

The WWE Universe is buzzing today after Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn. One veteran superstar has issued very telling statements today in response to fans on social media.

RAW in Montreal, Canada, was headlined by Sami Zayn retaining his Intercontinental Championship over Chad Gable. After the 17-minute match, the champion showed some respect to the challenger, helping him to his feet and raising his arm. However, the Alpha Academy leader then attacked from behind as the shocked crowd looked on. RAW went off the air with Zayn tapping out in the ankle lock on the ring post. Several wrestlers and fans have reacted to the viral moment, including Ricochet.

The Highlight Of The Night took to X after RAW to call Gable a "su*ker." A fan responded in defense of the former Shorty G, saying everyone has their limit. Ricochet then responded and doubled down on his original stance.

"Ooohhh, So that makes it okay to attack someone from behind as they're hugging their wife? Gtfoh with that kinda mentality. Very disappointed," Ricochet wrote back to the fan.

Another fan told Ricochet to keep up the great matches and leadership, noting that they love the "locker room protector role" that the 21-year veteran has been showing as of late. He responded with comments on why this is not a role he's playing.

"No role, just trying to look out for the people who are actually trying to make positive change around here, not become the adversity we're fighting against," Ricochet replied to the fan.

The big post-match angle between Gable and Zayn is a trending topic on social media today. The Olympic wrestler finally broke his silence on turning heel, but WWE has not announced when their rematch for the Intercontinental Championship will take place.

New storyline for Ricochet on WWE RAW

Ricochet was unable to land a WrestleMania XL storyline, but the veteran grappler seemingly has a new program on the RAW brand.

The former NXT North American Champion faced JD McDonagh before Monday's RAW as the match was taped for a future episode of WWE Speed. Ricochet was also featured during this week's red brand as he came out to save Andrade from a beatdown by McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, right after El Idolo's win over Dirty Dom.

WWE has announced Mysterio and McDonagh vs. Andrade and Ricochet for next week's RAW in Columbus, OH. Both former NXT stars have fought against each other in several singles and tag team matches over the years, but this is their first time teaming up.

