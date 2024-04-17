Popular WWE Superstar sends emotional message after surprising loss on RAW

The new era of WWE is moving forward to the inaugural Backlash France event. This week's RAW featured a certain match that ended with a controversial finish, and now a beloved superstar shared a message for her fans and foes.

Maxxine Dupri is one of the fastest rising stars of the WWE RAW women's division. She began teaming with Ivy Nile for a 2-minute loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on March 11. The babyfaces then got their win back on April 1, winning in just over 3 minutes to tie things at 1-1. The rubber match was held on this week's RAW, but Hartwell cheated to win in just 1 second longer than last week's match.

Dupri took to Instagram today to share photos and video of how the RAW match went down. The 26-year-old quoted rapper Drake from his 2021 Fair Trade single, and indicated that she was heartbroken over Indi's betrayal.

"when Drake said, 'I've been losing friends, and finding peace' ... I felt that [broken heart emoji]," Maxxine Dupri wrote with the photos and video below.

Dupri's last televised singles match came at RAW on December 11, 2023. She was squashed in two minutes by Rhea Ripley that night.

WWE to crown new women's champion

WWE is set to crown a new Women's World Champion on next Monday's RAW.

Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. She opened this week's RAW with her arm in a sling, and announced that she will be out of action for a few more months. The injury was blamed on last week's attack by Liv Morgan, who Ripley warned to look out for when she is cleared.

The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the championship due to her injury. Her reign went for 379 recognized days. WWE announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned next Monday, but no details were provided.

It was previously reported how Ripley suffered a legitimate injury in last week's backstage segment, where Morgan attacked her, and the injury was bad enough that she would need to drop the title.

