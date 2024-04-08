Popular WWE Superstar provides potential spoiler for WrestleMania title match

A popular WWE Superstar has provided a potential spoiler for a major title match tonight during Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match on January 27 by eliminating Liv Morgan. The former Damage CTRL member was seemingly set on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows, however, she overheard the heel faction plotting to betray her, which led The Role Model to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Dakota Kai has taken to her Instagram story to deliver a warning ahead of the match.

Kai noted that Damage CTRL will be appearing during Night Two of WrestleMania. The heel faction could potentially get involved in the WWE Women's Championship match later tonight.

"Happy WrestleMania Day 2. You get to see us again tonight!" she wrote.

Kai shares a message on her Instagram story.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors were in action during Night One of WrestleMania. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi picked up an impressive victory over the heel faction last night in Philadelphia.

Dakota Kai opens up about betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai turned her back on Bayley last month on SmackDown and aligned with the remaining members of Damage CTRL.

In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, the Australian star claimed that she was grateful to The Role Model for bringing her back to the company after she was released. However, she felt the veteran was too controlling and Damage CTRL was capable of more without her.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai. [From 07:07 to 07:27]

IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in at SummerSlam 2023. Only time will tell if The Genius of the Sky will be able to retain the title against her former stablemate later tonight.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who will you be rooting for tonight at WrestleMania? Bayley Iyo Sky 0 votes View Discussion