Popular WWE Superstar puts The Bloodline on notice with a message on social media

The Bloodline will be in action at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event. Ahead of a huge tag team match, WWE's Megastar and John Cena's tag team partner, LA Knight, put the faction on notice.

Since returning to WWE, Cena has been feuding with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He was originally set to team up with AJ Styles, however, The Bloodline duo sidelined The Phenomenal One after a brutal backstage attack.

Instead, Cena found himself a new tag team partner in the form of Knight, who came to the 16-time World Champion's aid on last week's SmackDown. Taking to Instagram, The Megastar sent a message to The Bloodline.

"And just like that… the game changed," wrote Knight.

John Cena praised LA Knight ahead of WWE Fastlane

John Cena is set to team up with LA Knight at Fastlane. Cena was previously the special guest referee for Knight's match against The Miz and shared a brief moment with the 40-year-old superstar.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Cena claimed that there are parallels to his and Knight's story. He praised Knight for refusing to give up:

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit of parallel, he just refused to give up, never give up, and has done it his own way. Even a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena, cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we are at," Cena said.

This will be Cena's second consecutive tag team match. At last month's Superstar Spectacle event in India, he teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium. The Cenation Leader will aim to secure another major win.

