Popular WWE Superstar reacts to Chad Gable turning heel on Sami Zayn

A WWE Superstar recently reacted to Chad Gable's shocking heel turn during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

Chad Gable challenged Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event of the April 15 edition of the red brand. The two veteran performers put forth a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, which ended with the champion standing tall.

Following the loss, the Alpha Academy member snapped and attacked the champion, turning heel in the process. Fellow superstar Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to Gable's actions as he reshared WWE's post about addressing the shocking betrayal.

"LOL🤣🤣🤣," he wrote.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed makes bold claim after failing to qualify for championship match at WrestleMania XL

Bronson Reed was in the middle of a dominant run before the WWE Elimination Chamber. The 35-year-old was reportedly slated to challenge Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the Perth premium live event. However, the plans got scrapped as The Visionary suffered an injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal. The Aussie then decided to skip the event to welcome his baby boy.

After missing Elimination Chamber, Reed failed to make it to WrestleMania XL after getting eliminated by Sami Zayn in the Gauntlet match last week to determine Gunther's opponent for The Show of Shows.

Following his defeat, the former NXT North American Champion made an appearance on RAW Talk and expressed his disappointment over his recent performances. He further claimed to be ready to complete his plans:

"Well, I tweeted that because 2024 was supposed to be a big year for Big Bronson Reed, and so far things are not going the way I planned. I don't know if that is from some missteps, or bad timing, but I am ready for all of that to change. I am a natural born winner, and I have a new driving force in my life. And I am going to change all of my 'soons' into 'finally,' because I am sick of being a vehicle for others to get to their destination. From now on, I'm in the driver's seat and I'm going to where I want to go. So strap yourself in, buckle up tight, because it is going to be a hell of a ride," he said.

Reed defeated the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on RAW two weeks before WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if he decides to challenge The Great Liberator for the title.

