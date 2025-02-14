Popular WWE Superstar says he does not trust Jey Uso

Jey Uso is a ubiquitously adored WWE Superstar. However, his Royal Rumble 2025 win was controversial. Many claim it came out of left field and paints a negative picture, but Uso's big moment was long overdue.

Late last year, the YEET Master won his first singles title in the form of the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker, who won it back from him in mere weeks. This 50-50 booking was heavily criticized as Jey was incredibly popular and it felt like the company did not do justice to his big push.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Bron Breakker brought up Jey Uso during a conversation about Waffle House orders. The two stalwarts were seen working out at the gym together on social media recently. Breakker confirmed their off-screen camaraderie but also claimed that he does not trust the YEET Master because the latter was making him try new things.

"Jey's been trying to get me to switch up my order lately. I don't know if I trust him," the Intercontinental Champion said. [From 2:09 to 2:14]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker defeated Main Event Jey to win back the Intercontinental Championship during the build-up to the WarGames Match at Survivor Series last year. Solo Sikoa's Bloodline cost The Tribal Chief's former Right Hand Man the title.

Jey Uso makes a promise before WWE WrestleMania 41

This past Monday, Main Event Jey declared he would chase World Heavyweight Champion Gunther all the way to WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April.

While conversing with UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently, Jey Uso touched on a bevy of topics. He stated that Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, and The Rock are the only members of the Anoa'i family to win a World Title, while his father Rikishi and the late Umaga never managed the feat. He promised to up his game on the road to The Show of Shows this year as he hopes to win the World Heavyweight Title.

"I'm on my high horse now, Uce. I punched my ticket to WrestleMania. Half the stress is off me now. It’s time to have fun, but also stay in the gym, be careful when I’m wrestling. Stay away from Waffle House kind of," he said.

Check out the interview in the video below:

After the former Intercontinental Champion informed Gunther that he was coming after him, The Ring General claimed that the next 10 weeks would be hell for Jey Uso.

