Popular WWE Superstar sends bold message ahead of RAW clash

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent a message to his opponent ahead of their match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Over the past few weeks, Akira Tozawa has been featured more on the red brand after he allied with Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri of The Alpha Academy. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura's newfound aggression has made him one of the top bad guys on RAW.

Last week on RAW, Nakamura once again delivered a hard-hitting promo where he issued an open challenge and stated that "he is still looking for his next sacrifice." Later, during WWE's Digital Exclusive, Tozawa accepted The King of Strong Style's challenge and claimed he would defeat the latter.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa are set to clash this Monday for the first time, and ahead of their match, Tozawa took to Twitter/X to send a message to Nakamura.

"Tomorrow's the big day. 7 years ago on this day, I came to United States. I will show you THE POWA OF TOZAWA!!!! ARIGATOOOO!!!!!" Tozawa wrote.

Expand Tweet

Akira Tozawa will try to earn another upset win on Monday night. Tozawa has only one singles win on RAW in the past six years, against The Miz.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a tear since turning heel on Seth Rollins. He's been sending cryptic messages about who will be his next target.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?

In addition to Akira Tozawa vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, another match was announced last week. Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar vs. The Miz will battle it out to determine the new number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel will also likely be felt on Monday. Sami Zayn stole Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event, while Drew McIntyre failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see what's next for McIntyre after weeks of teasing a potential heel turn and alignment with The Judgment Day.

Are you excited for Monday's episode of WWE RAW live at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here