Popular WWE Superstar uses Rhea Ripley as defense against controversial fan comments

WWE Superstars witness several priceless moments of fan interaction via social media, but this bridge between stars and their audience also brings negative comments. Recently, a 43-year-old responded to one such comment posted online.

Shayna Baszler is one of the most popular superstars on both NXT and RAW. One of her fans recently added an image of her alongside Michin and Dakota Kai on X.

Commenting on the beautiful unison, a troll said that none of the fighters in the picture are champions because they have too many tattoos. Baszler didn’t let this slide and referred to Rhea Ripley to retaliate.

"'None are champions…' except we’ve all been champions. Strange (STUPID) thing to say in a division ruled for over a year by Rhea Ripley. Kindly, eat a bag of d*cks."

Notably, all three of these wrestlers have been multi-time champions, with Baszler being a former NXT Women’s Champ and a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Moreover, as the former MMA star said, Rhea Ripley recently relinquished her title after completing a year as the WWE Women’s Champion. It is needless to say that Mami has a lot of tattoos and loves them.

Shayna Baszler to fight an underground match at WWE NXT Battleground

While Shayna Baszler threw a punch with her comment at the troll, she is also geared up to face Lola Vice in an underground match. Both WWE Superstars have an MMA background and are known for being hard hitters. Notably, Vice made a rather bold claim about The Queen of Spades in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“I got inspiration from Shayna Baszler. She is someone I watched coming into this company. I watch her a lot. She was the most dominant NXT Women’s Champion we’ve had. I’ve studied her a lot. I brought her back to NXT to train for my fight against Natalya. It’s a shame she never let me be myself. I feel like she is jealous of me, and I have to prove a point to her," she said.

While this does indicate that Lola Vice admires the former NXT Women’s Champ, she also has personal reasons to dislike her. Vice has already fought an underground match against Natalya and won. It would be interesting to see if she takes a second win or loses to Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground.

