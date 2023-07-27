Popular WWE Superstars break character by admitting to backing Finn Balor at SummerSlam

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day star Finn Balor are embroiled in a bitter feud that stemmed from all the way back to the 2016 edition of WWE SummerSlam.

Despite being on a roll at the time and becoming the inaugural Universal Champion, The Prince had to work through injury in his crowning match against Rollins. The latter, albeit inadvertently, got Balor injured, which had major ramifications on the Judgment Day star's career up until 2022.

With plenty of fans rooting for Finn Balor as he seems by default the babyface of this storyline, RAW stars Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy have joined the rally.

As they were signing off from this week's WWE's The Bump, Gable exclaimed:

"Good luck at SummerSlam, Finn! We're cheering for Finn Balor," while Otis added, "Sorry Seth." [From 36:22 to 36:30]

The Alpha Academy, meanwhile, had a stellar contest against The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. The duo has challenged their rivals to another contest - this time, an Academy Rules match.

Bully Ray also wants the 42-year-old veteran to become World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor has ample momentum heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer, and while the bout could go either way, WWE legend Bully Ray is also rooting for The Prince to dethrone Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Busted Open, Ray admitted that The Judgment Day has a more intriguing story at the moment, with the tension between Balor and Priest. Moreover, the Attitude Era star hopes to see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio try and keep the other two members from turning on one another:

"Who wins this match – Seth or Finn? I hope it's Finn because I think the internal story of Finn and Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay," Bully Ray stated.

While Seth Rollins only won the title in May, the current storyline is hot that many people are thoroughly invested in it. Many believe this is the right time for the company to strike while the iron's hot and five Finn Balor a well-deserved world title run.

