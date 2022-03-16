Possible reason why Cody Rhodes has not returned to WWE yet (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WrestleMania 38 ticket sales will ultimately determine when Cody Rhodes makes his return to WWE.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Rhodes is expected to re-sign with WWE after recently leaving AEW. The 36-year-old’s return match looks likely to take place at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rhodes could return on RAW if WrestleMania ticket sales are bad. However, if tickets are selling well, he thinks WWE might delay the former Intercontinental Champion’s return until the two-night extravaganza:

“I think what it’s gonna come down to is ticket sales. If they feel they’re in good shape, I think it behoves them to hold him back as a surprise.” Russo continued, “If they’re not in good shape ticket-wise, then you’re gonna see him beforehand. That’s what it’s gonna come down to.” [4:12-4:35]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about how WWE could book Rhodes upon his return.

Vince Russo’s theory on why Cody Rhodes did not return in Jacksonville

Many expected Cody Rhodes to return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, which took place in AEW’s home city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Speaking before the episode aired, Vince Russo said Bruce Prichard would likely have told Vince McMahon about Rhodes’ Jacksonville links if that information was important:

“Bruce [WWE’s Executive Director] will know it won’t mean anything to Vince. I’m telling you, bro, I think it really is gonna come down to where we are ticket sales-wise. I would guess they’re still gonna have quite a few tickets to sell. I think that’s why you would see him the RAW before [WrestleMania].” [5:47-6:13]

This week’s RAW ended with Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins to retain his status as the host of the Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania 38. Rollins’ latest loss left him without a spot on the WrestleMania card for April 2-3.

