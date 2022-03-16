×
Create
Notifications

Possible reason why Cody Rhodes has not returned to WWE yet (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 after 10 years with the company
Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 after 10 years with the company
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 16, 2022 02:23 AM IST
News

Vince Russo believes WrestleMania 38 ticket sales will ultimately determine when Cody Rhodes makes his return to WWE.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Rhodes is expected to re-sign with WWE after recently leaving AEW. The 36-year-old’s return match looks likely to take place at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rhodes could return on RAW if WrestleMania ticket sales are bad. However, if tickets are selling well, he thinks WWE might delay the former Intercontinental Champion’s return until the two-night extravaganza:

“I think what it’s gonna come down to is ticket sales. If they feel they’re in good shape, I think it behoves them to hold him back as a surprise.” Russo continued, “If they’re not in good shape ticket-wise, then you’re gonna see him beforehand. That’s what it’s gonna come down to.” [4:12-4:35]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about how WWE could book Rhodes upon his return.

Vince Russo’s theory on why Cody Rhodes did not return in Jacksonville

SETH FLYIN' ROLLINS@WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/dNp6OtTw6F

Many expected Cody Rhodes to return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, which took place in AEW’s home city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Speaking before the episode aired, Vince Russo said Bruce Prichard would likely have told Vince McMahon about Rhodes’ Jacksonville links if that information was important:

“Bruce [WWE’s Executive Director] will know it won’t mean anything to Vince. I’m telling you, bro, I think it really is gonna come down to where we are ticket sales-wise. I would guess they’re still gonna have quite a few tickets to sell. I think that’s why you would see him the RAW before [WrestleMania].” [5:47-6:13]

This week’s RAW ended with Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins to retain his status as the host of the Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania 38. Rollins’ latest loss left him without a spot on the WrestleMania card for April 2-3.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to WWE before WrestleMania 38?

Yes

No

161 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी