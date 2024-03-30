Potential rift in Damage CTRL; key member missing ahead of WWE SmackDown

A key member of Damage CTRL was nowhere to be seen as the heel faction arrived for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Dakota Kai is scheduled to battle Bianca Belair tonight in a singles match.

Dakota Kai returned to action earlier this month and betrayed Bayley. She teamed up with The Role Model against The Kabuki Warriors but refused to tag into the match. Bayley used to be the leader of the faction, but they turned their back on her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE uploaded a video of Damage CTRL arriving at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for tonight's show. Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane can be seen walking with Dakota Kai. However, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky is not seen with the group in the video below.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai reveals why she betrayed Bayley

Dakota Kai recently disclosed why she decided to turn against Bayley and align with Iyo Sky and The Kabuki Warriors.

In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Kai claimed her betrayal of Bayley was justified. The SmackDown star claimed Bayley was controlling, and Damage CTRL felt they could accomplish more without her leadership.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both Iyo and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," she said. [From 07:07 - 07:27]

Kai added that the heel faction wanted to take things to another level and claimed it was odd WWE fans were siding with Bayley.

"It is really weird to me that everyone is suddenly taking her side when the last couple of years she has been the ringmaster of all of the shenanigans we've kind of gone through. So, you know, that is a whole other thing. I think without Bayley in the group, we are wanting to take this to another level," she added. [From 07:39 - 07:54]

Bayley has the chance to get the ultimate revenge on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old can become champion once again by dethroning Iyo Sky next weekend.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE