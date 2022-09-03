[Potential spoiler] Former champion spotted arriving in Cardiff ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were recently spotted arriving in Cardiff, in a video clip that's currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Clash at the Castle is mere hours away. The big UK event boasts a stacked card which will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match pitting Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre.

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently made their surprise returns on SmackDown, with Kross attacking Drew McIntyre and sending a warning to The Tribal Chief. A recent report stated that Kross would be missing Clash at the Castle, even though many fans believed that he would somehow get involved in the main event.

Now, a video has emerged that shows Kross and Scarlett arriving in Cardiff. Kross' arrival is an indication that he could possibly get involved in some capacity at Clash at the Castle. Check out the clip below:

Karrion Kross is eyeing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

During his return, Kross decimated Drew McIntyre and sent a strong warning to Roman Reigns. Ever since then, he has been hyping himself up via his official Instagram handle. He has since shared several fan-made pictures hinting that he wants to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Drew McIntyre recently revealed that Kross' return surprised him. Here's what he said:

"I was very surprised. I didn't know till the very last second but for, you know, we can say a little more here than we say in general, but let's just say somebody who's worked hard for an opportunity, deserves that opportunity and he's getting the biggest opportunity of his career. Fortunate for him, it's not going to come at Drew McIntyre's expense."

McIntyre is currently focused on putting Roman Reigns down at Clash at the Castle and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Scottish Warrior has been dominating the roster for a long time now and would love to be the man to dethrone the Head of the Table.

It remains to be seen what role Karrion Kross will play in the main event, if any. Judging by Kross' recent promos, plus the fact that he's now in Cardiff, it seems likely that he will be used in some capacity at the event.

