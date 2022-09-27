Potential spoiler on the opening segment for tonight’s episode of RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and as per the latest reports, Bianca Belair will be opening the show.

This week's edition of the Red Brand looks stacked will great matches. Tonight will see the brand's Women's Champion Bianca Belair take on Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Seth Rollins re-spark his Thunderdome-era rivalry with Rey Mysterio, The Phenomenal AJ Styles will go up against The Bloodline's newest official member Sami Zayn.

Also, Johnny Gargano will team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Alpha Academy, and Matt Riddle will wrestle Damien Priest of The Judgment Day

Xero News on Twitter reported that Bianca Belair will open up tonight's RAW with a promo. Going by the matches already announced, the promo might lead into her match against SKY as The EST is on track for a match against Bayley in the near future.

They also reported that Riddle vs. Priest would be the main event of tonight's episode, and that Edge will return after the match. The Rated-R Superstar was laid out and injured two weeks ago by The Judgment Day.

Bianca Belair will reportedly defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at Extreme Rules in a ladder match.

Ever since she made her return at SummerSlam earlier this year, Bayley has been on course to challenge Bianca Belair, The Role Model even became the first person to pin the RAW Women's Champion in 2022 at Clash at the Castle.

the two will reportedly take on each other at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules, in a ladder match.

Xero News reported on Twitter that the champ will defend her title against the former Hugger in a ladder match at the show. This comes in part as the company's new approach under Triple H is to make every match at Extreme Rules a stipulation match.

"Another Stipulation to be added to Extreme Rules Bianca v Bayley will now be a Ladder Match."

As of now, the confirmed matches at the show are - Seth Rollins vs. Riddle in a Fight Pit, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, and Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap Match.

The Ladder Match, coupled with the report of Bianca opening tonight's RAW with a promo, might mean that she will be announcing, or at least challenging Bayley for the match at Extreme Rules. This, however, remains to be seen.

