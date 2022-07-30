Potential spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and other WWE SummerSlam 2022 matches

We are merely hours away from the Biggest Party of the Summer as WWE SummerSlam 2022 is set to take place tonight live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A total of eight matches have been announced for the show, including five championship matches. The Premium Live Event will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Roman Reigns will defend his titles against Brock Lesnar in a massive "Last Man Standing" match, also advertised as their last match against each other.

We now have the last-minute betting odds for this as well as other announced matches on the show.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Roman Reigns is the favorite to retain his title against Brock Lesnar tonight, with odds of -500 and +300 respectively. In the RAW Women's Championship match, Bianca Belair is the favorite to retain her title against Becky Lynch.

Similarly, the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is the favorite to retain her title against Ronda Rousey.

Full list of last-minute betting odds for WWE SummerSlam 2022

If current betting odds are to be believed, we might not see any championship change hands at SummerSlam. Here are the full last-minute betting odds for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022, via Unibet.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-500) vs. Brock Lesnar (+300)

RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (-455) vs. Becky Lynch (+285)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (-225) vs. Ronda Rousey (+155)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (-400) vs. Theory (+255)

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (-265) vs. Street Profits (+180)

The Judgment Day (-200) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio (+140)

Logan Paul (-715) vs. The Miz (+390)

Pat McAfee (-278) vs. Baron Corbin (+190)

Earlier this week, it was announced that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle won't be taking place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 anymore due to the latter not being medically cleared. While Rollins is no longer officially on the match card for tonight, there has been massive speculation of Triple H giving him a last-minute opponent, with fans going into a frenzy with their theories.

It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for us at SummerSlam 2022! Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the live coverage of the show.

