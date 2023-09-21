"Potentially catastrophic result" - Jon Moxley's injury has wrestling veteran worried; sends a message after AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is reportedly hurt after AEW Dynamite and fans are very worried. However, they are not the only ones, as a former wrestler has talked about the injury, letting fans know how dangerous the move was and where it went wrong in the show tonight. Given former WCW veteran Glenn Gilberti, aka the Disco Inferno's experience, it might be very worrying indeed.

Moxley was wrestling Rey Fenix on this week's episode of Dynamite when he was hit with two consecutive piledrivers. When it was time to pin him after the first piledriver, the referee stopped counting after two, looking confused. The match came to an end soon after, with Fenix repeating the high-impact move, and got the three count. The result confirmed Fenix as the new International Champion. However, Jon Moxley was left apparently injured. Although he could walk out of the ring himself, reports have emerged saying that he was concussed.

Disco Inferno took to Twitter and immediately called the move a very unsafe one. He went on to say that he would ask Konnan if he would condemn the move or not on his podcast. Gilberti went on to add that the way that this could have been prevented was if Fenix kept his thighs closer together during it.

He finally said that the move going wrong could have a potentially catastrophic result.

"Unsafe. Will ask @Konnan5150 if he will condemn this on the podcast. Fenix needs to keep his thighs closer together. Potentially catastrophic result."

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and we can see Moxley back without any repurcussions.

Sportskeeda wishes Jon Moxley a swift recovery.

