"Prayers up for The Hulkster" – Ex-WWE star reacts to Hulk Hogan health issues (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's health has been the subject of conflicting reports over the last week. EC3, a former TNA and WWE star, hopes The Hulkster fully recovers from his latest surgery.

Hogan has undergone operations on his back, hips, and knees since competing in his final match in 2012. On June 18, Bubba the Love Sponge claimed on his YouTube channel that his former friend "might not make it" after recently being hospitalized. TMZ later reported that the 71-year-old had neck and back issues, while Us Weekly said he underwent "pretty serious" heart surgery.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Asked about Hogan's condition, the 42-year-old wished the legendary wrestler well.

"First off, no matter what the condition, no matter whom it is, hope for the best," EC3 stated. "Hope they're gonna be all right, even if it is something that's like a back thing. Any time you go under the knife, not good. So, prayers up for The Hulkster." [8:09 – 8:24]

Vince Russo cast doubt on some reports about Hulk Hogan's condition.

EC3 reacts to Paul Roma's Hulk Hogan fight challenge

From 1984 to 1991, Paul Roma made his name as a wrestler in WWE when Hulk Hogan was the company's biggest star. On a recent episode of his Power & Glory Podcast, Roma said he is willing to go one-on-one with his former co-worker in a real fight.

Reacting to the former Four Horsemen member's challenge, EC3 jokingly encouraged him to confront Hogan:

"If Paul Roma's got any hair on his sack, he's flying down to Tampa and he's just gonna slap Hulk in the bed, wham, and let's go. That's power. That's glory. That would make some news. I don't know why's Paul trying to fight him, short of the obvious of past transgressions and things of that nature, and the fact that if you say you're gonna fight somebody that's on the downslope of popularity, you'll get [a thumbs up], 'Yeah, buddy,' so that's curious to me." [8:26 – 9:01]

Hogan and Roma also worked together in WCW in 1995. Speaking in a separate interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roma explained why he and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer have issues.

