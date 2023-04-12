"Proof that Evolution truly is a mystery" - Fans react to mind-blowing fact about legendary faction

Evolution is one of the most decorated factions in WWE history. Triple H was part of several groups during his career, and Evolution arguably turned out to be the most successful.

Ric Flair, Batista, and Randy Orton were all part of the faction during its peak. Together, they won five World Heavyweight Championships, two Tag Team Championships, and two Intercontinental Championships.

Triple H now serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE. Meanwhile, Batista is focusing on his career in Hollywood. Flair has retired from the ring, while Randy Orton is the only active wrestler out of the lot.

However, to the surprise of many WWE fans, the Evolution member to most recently compete in a wrestling match is Ric Flair. The Nature Boy wrestled in a tag team match alongside Andrade El Idolo at the Jim Crockett Promotions Ric Flair's Last Match event. The duo took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31, 2022.

A fan tweeted the mind-blowing fact that Flair was the most recent star from Evolution to compete in a wrestling match. You can view the post below:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Want a crazy fact? As of right now? The member of Evolution to most recently have had a wrestling match?

Ric Flair.



The tweet sent wrestling fans into a frenzy as they couldn't digest the mind-blowing trivia. Most thought that Randy Orton would have competed in a match not too long ago. Others refused to accept Flair's final dance in the ring as a proper wrestling match.

Triple H competed in his last match against Orton in January 2021 on an episode of RAW. But that contest never really got going. His final proper bout was in Japan in June 2019, where he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

Batista had his final match against The Game at WrestleMania 35, where he ended up on the losing end. On the other hand, Randy Orton has been out with an injury since his last bout on the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Evolution member Batista was reportedly unable to make it to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023

Batista has been waiting for his place in the WWE Hall of Fame for quite some time. His induction was announced in 2020, but the COVID pandemic caused the ceremony to be canceled. In 2021, he could not attend the ceremony due to prior obligations.

Fans expected the Evolution member to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class. However, he was again unable to find time in his schedule due to his movie obligations.

During WrestleMania week, the actor was scheduled to be in South Africa to shoot for his movie My Spy: The Eternal City, a sequel to the 2020 film My Spy, also directed by Peter Segal.

It's likely that the other members of Evolution will be present to induct The Animal whenever he can make it to the ceremony next. He was among the most lethal powerhouses the company had ever seen.

