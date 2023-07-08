"Protect him at all costs" - Fans react to 26-year-old superstar hilariously stealing Seth Rollins' coat at WWE Live Event

A 26-year-old superstar recently had some fun with Seth Rollins during a WWE Live Event.

Seth Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Since then, The Visionary has vowed to be a fighting champion and has kept his word. He defeated Damian Priest to retain the title on a recent edition of RAW.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this past Saturday night and may now opt to challenge Rollins again.

Rollins defeated Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank after Damian Priest made his way ringside. The 37-year-old picked up another win on Monday Night RAW over Dominik Mysterio, but it was Damian Priest who had a golden opportunity to cash in after the match. However, Finn Balor attacked Rollins instead, and The Judgment Day members argued ringside.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside during the recent match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest. The 26-year-old seemingly stole Rollins' jacket and could be seen taunting the champion in the video below.

Most fans demanded that Dominik Mysterio be protected at all costs after the video surfaced on social media.

Former WWE writer doesn't think Seth Rollins versus Cody Rhodes is a great rivalry

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes isn't special.

The American Nightmare was set to confront Rollins last Monday on RAW but was distracted by Brock Lesnar's return. The son of Dusty Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins three times in a row following his return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes tore his pec while training ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but was somehow able to win the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the storyline between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes isn't memorable.

"Bro, please. No, Seth vs. Cody is not Bret vs. Shawn. Not even close. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, the Bloodline is the top ten storyline even though I think I could rattle off ten storylines over the course of history that’s better, but I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Seth, please, not even close, not even in the same conversation."

Dominik Mysterio battled Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank but was no match for The American Nightmare in London. It will be fascinating to see if Mysterio Junior can become a main event talent in the years to come as his popularity in The Judgment Day continues to grow.

