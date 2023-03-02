"Put a gun to my forehead" – 46-year-old ex-WWE star details getting held at gunpoint at his home

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently recalled being held at gunpoint at his home.

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough, alongside Nidia Guenard, in 2001, Maven signed with the Stamford-based company. The 46-year-old spent nearly four years as an active competitor, during which he won the Hardcore Championship. However, Maven was released from his contract in July 2005.

During his early days in WWE, Maven was a celebrity in his small town. That led to him going through a scary experience. He detailed the incident during an interview with Cafe de Rene.

"When I broke my leg wrestling Christian, I was in a cast for like nine weeks. And while I was in a cast I was on my front porch, somebody walked up and put a gun to my forehead. Yeah, true story. My childhood home. The home that I grew up in. He knew my name and told me that, and I'll never forget these words... He's like, 'give me your money.' And I'm like, 'dude, my money's in the bank. I just bought the truck.' I was like, 'you can take my Cadillac. Take it.' He's like, 'I don't want that f**king truck.'"

The former WWE star further described the situation and said:

"As he was walking away, the most unsettling thing, he said, 'I got you Maven. I got you anytime I want to.' I never left my house after that without a gun on my hip." [1:44 - 2:32]

Did WWE CCO Triple H dislike Maven?

During his run in the Stamford-based company, Maven shared the ring with several legends, including The Undertaker, Kane, and Batista. He also once challenged Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he came up short.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the former Hardcore Champion claimed that Triple H seemingly disliked him and prevented him from getting a push in WWE.

"I have my theories. My theory is just Hunter didn't like me. I actually got confirmation of this at one of the signings I did just a few months ago from Sarge [Sgt Slaughter]. Sarge pulled me aside and I'm catching up with Slaughter and he was like, 'Maven, I always fought for you.' It's like, 'always fought for you in the writers' meetings.' And he was like, 'there's one guy holding you back.' (...) I was like, 'Sarge, who was it?' He was like, 'ahhh I don't want (...)' And I'm like, 'was it Hunter?' And he's like, 'yeah.'"

