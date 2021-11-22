Queen Zelina reveals her plans for special Survivor Series gear (Exclusive)

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, Zelina Vega has revealed the epic idea behind the gear she will don tonight. She opened up about the details in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Queen Zelina has a reputation for putting a lot of effort into her gear that often encompasses her love for anime and video games. Tonight, she is set to return to her hometown to compete at Survivor Series as part of the RAW Women's team.

Queen Zelina took the opportunity to acknowledge two things close to her heart -- Naruto and New York City. She revealed that she would combine the colors red and orange associated with Naruto with blue, the color of the New York Mets. Vega wants fans to understand the significance of both those things when she dons her special Survivor Series gear. Here's what she was quoted saying:

"I do, but it is two in one basically. I am going to say it here and I am gonna see who picks it up. Because what ends up happening is that if I tell one person it gets around, you know. So, I feel like I want to start here and see where it gets to. It is a combination between The Mets and Naruto. So, you get the orange and you get the blue but you also get Naruto's sage mode in the red. So, there's a bunch of flow there but you get to see them both. If you are a Naruto fan you go 'Oh okay, that's Naruto's sage mode, and if you see blue you go 'Oh that's New York color', you get orange and blue. So, yeah, let's see who gets it because that's a part of it, making sure people get it."

Check out Zelina Vega's interview ahead of Survivor Series in the video below:

Queen Zelina also asked her fans to discuss on social media if they get the subtle references from her Survivor Series gear.

Queen Zelina on returning to New York for Survivor Series after missing SmackDown's 9/11 tribute show

A resident of New York, Queen Zelina lost her father to the terrorist attack in New York that shook the USA and the entire world. Earlier this year, WWE scheduled an episode of SmackDown that paid tribute to the 9/11 victims. She was scheduled to compete in a match that night, but it was canceled at the last minute.

Zelina Vega had crafted an epic gear for that show but never got the chance to appear on television, a decision that disappointed several fans. She was asked if her booking on Survivor Series was a shot at redemption after what happened the last time she was in New York for a WWE event.

Zelina said that she did not think of her upcoming match at Survivor Series as redemption. She went on to say that her previous gear was associated with her dad in a personal way. She further noted how she only ever saw former WWE Superstar AJ Lee represent things she liked, such as video games and anime.

But tonight at Survivor Series, Vega intends to represent others like her and has channeled that idea into her gear:

"I haven't thought about that to be honest. The reason why the last one was such an important piece of my gear, nobody really knows the truth and some people were like what does that have to do with her dad? That's for me. But for this one, I didn't really think of it as a redeeming thing. I do know that I have the New York colors in me, so it's representing in that way but it's also I feel like I am such a representation for anime fans, for gaming, gamer girls or whatever. I feel like I also need to keep that a part of me whether I am a Queen or not. I never really had someone like that until AJ, no one was really doing that. It's really cool to find something in common with people who don't have representation like that. You knew what you were doing when you had me and Xavier Woods the gamer King and Queen in WWE," concluded Zelina Vega.

Tonight, Queen Zelina looks forward to competing alongside Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, and Liv Morgan at Survivor Series. She hopes to pick up a monumental victory for RAW in the upcoming battle for brand supremacy.

