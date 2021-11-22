Queen Zelina reveals how she will become Ms. Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Queen Zelina opened up about potentially becoming Ms. Survivor Series in WWE. She discussed her approach to owning the label in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

This is the first time in her career that Queen Zelina Vega will compete in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match. Earlier in the conversation, she had picked The Rock as Mr. Survivor Series over Roman Reigns. Vega had a well-calculated response when asked how she could hold that title in the women's division.

The Queen noted that she would like to emerge victorious and continue repeating the act until she retires. Zelina also mentioned that she has an enormous responsibility to ensure that Team RAW stays on the same page during the women's Survivor Series match.

However, she did not shy away from clarifying that she would still hold the utmost importance amongst all five superstars that will represent the red brand tonight.

"The first should be to win tonight. I think you should start there," said Vega. "And then to just keep winning. Same with my Crown. I should just keep winning the Crown, and then it is mine forever, you know until I retire, I guess. I think it starts there, and I need to win. You know it's funny like I thought about this. I honestly thought about how I am gonna go about this with three other people I don't really care for. Liv, Bianca, and the other one... um, oh Rhea, that's her name. In trying to make sure that we are all a cohesive unit but also to make sure that I am the one who stands out the most."

"I mean I am the Queen. So, making sure that I help them when they need it but also make sure that they put me as their priority. Keep me on the pedestal because I am the most important. I know there is one who's a champion and one who was a champion but whatever, I am the Queen now. I should be the one who is elevated to the top and is made the priority," concluded the Queen.

You can watch her comments on Mr. and Ms. Survivor Series in the video below

Earlier today, she also took to Twitter to declare herself the captain of the WWE RAW Women's Survivor Series team. It is safe to say that Queen Zelina has high expectations for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Queen Zelina gets into an argument with RAW teammate before Survivor Series

Towards the end of her interview, Zelina Vega spotted WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley nearby and entered into an argument with one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Both superstars have been involved in a feud on the red brand since the beginning of the month. However, tonight they are supposed to compete together in a bid to win the Survivor Series match for RAW.

Vega insisted that she would "play nice" as long as all her RAW teammates were willing to do the same. She even demanded Ripley show her some respect, but the latter refused to oblige. It will be interesting to see how both superstars get along while fighting for the same goal at the Survivor Series pay-per-view tonight.

