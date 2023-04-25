"Quite frankly, you all look pretty bad" - Vince Russo sharply criticizes the physical appearance of popular WWE stars (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently went off on Finn Balor and Austin Theory for their appearances.

The latest episode of RAW emanated from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Balor and Theory both had their own segments during the show. However, the two stars did not get any favors from Vince Russo.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Finn Balor had a haircut that was identical to that of a 12-year-old. The veteran also took issue with Austin Theory's bread and felt that the United States Champion would be better off with a clean-shaven look. He wondered if they were intentionally trying to look bad.

"I don't know what Finn Balor's haircut is. I don't know that. Tell me how old Finn Balor is? 42, and he's walking around with a haircut that a 12-year-old has. And then you got Austin Theory who's got the straggly beard that looks like absolute c**p. If he was cleanly shaven to his face, it would look so much better. I don't know what it is with these guys. I don't know if they intentionally want to look bad. If they are, then I'm wrong. Quite frankly, you all look pretty bad." [From 21: 55 - 22:40]

Vince Russo was also not happy with Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

During the same conversation on Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer was unhappy with Cody Rhodes' promo.

The American Nightmare addressed the fans and thanked them for making him a hero when he was in Chicago last time, competing inside Hell in A Cell with a torn pec. Vince Russo, however, felt that it was a heelish promo and the scar from the pec surgery wasn't that big of a deal.

"So first he takes the cufflinks off, then he does the Chip and Dale str**tease. Next thing we know he shows his scar, which with all due respect, is a little, tiny baby scar... So he's got a little boo-boo scar, then he says, 'Well, you all put a heroic spin on it.' I'm like, 'Who the freak is this guy?' This is so cocky." [14:38 - 16:00]

It was a decent outing for the red brand, and with Backlash 2023 just a couple of weeks away, things are heating up in WWE.

