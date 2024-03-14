R-Truth claims major WWE Superstars owe him money

The WWE antics of R-Truth have been a constant since the veteran wrestler returned from hiatus. He is now claiming that top superstars owe him some cash.

Truth returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November and began a storyline with The Judgment Day. The veteran assumed that he was part of the faction even after the members of the stable continuously assaulted him. The 52-year-old later had custom merchandise created for his temporary friends and was kind enough to share some of the profits.

The former United States Champion appeared on WWE's The Bump and answered some fan questions. One fan remarked that Truth should continue raking in the merchandise money and keep it all for himself instead of giving it to The Judgment Day. Host Ryan Pappolla then asked the veteran if he thinks the heel faction should return their cut of the funds.

"Damn, Skippy! It should be, yes! I want it all back... every nickel, dime, and cent. I want it all back, yes," he exclaimed. [From 54:05 to454:55]

Truth is now looking to dethrone The Judgment Day on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Monday's RAW will feature qualifying matches to determine the five teams that will challenge Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Truth and The Miz will face Indus Sher on RAW, while The Creed Brothers will face DIY, and The New Day will face Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa.

WWE Hall of Famer talks about possible WrestleMania 40 title change

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

The Man earned the title shot from The Eradicator by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Lynch gained momentum once again last year after her rivalry with Trish Stratus ended.

Despite the heat between the two, Stratus says she wouldn't mind seeing The Man leave WrestleMania XL with the title. Speaking to Gorilla Nation, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Lynch vs. Ripley.

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became 'NXT' Champion and worked with 'NXT' talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing," she said.

Stratus continued and said at the same time she does not want to see Ripley without the title, so her prediction for the match is a bit of a toss-up. The former Women's Champion promised she would be watching closely.

