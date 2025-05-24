R-Truth fires shots at John Cena following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently took to social media to take a jab at John Cena following the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Truth and Cena are set to face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event.
After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, John Cena put R-Truth through the table during the post-show press conference. It was later announced that the Undisputed WWE Champion will lock horns with Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, R-Truth cut a promo on this week's SmackDown, saying that he wanted to bring his childhood hero back, and he would do everything this weekend to make it happen.
The 53-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to take a shot at John Cena by uploading a fan sign that said, "If Cena Wins We Riot." The star also sent a three-word message, referencing John's motto.
"HUSTLE LOYALTY RESPECT," he wrote.
Check out his post below:
Former WWE star believes R-Truth could defeat John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event
During a recent edition of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt said that R-Truth could be booked to win against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event because it was a non-title match.
Rehwoldt also mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team booked a non-title bout between the two stars because they did not want Cena to lose the gold.
"[R-Truth wins because it's a non-title match] Yeah, that's very intriguing. I still don't think they'll have John Cena lose while he's on this title run. But it definitely raises that point much higher in the conversation that it is a non-title match," English said.
Many speculate that Cody Rhodes could return during John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the show.