Shocking name could defeat John Cena for a surprising reason, says ex-WWE star

John Cena's heel run as the Undisputed WWE Champion has garnered attention from many across the industry. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a strong possibility that R-Truth can beat Cena as the match is not for the title.

R-Truth has been nothing but supportive of John Cena's actions since he turned heel and won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, his 'childhood' hero wanted nothing to do with him when Cena put Truth through a table after Backlash.

Later, the management booked a match between the two, but it wasn't for the title. Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt thinks it's intriguing that the match is not for the title, due to which there's a possibility that Truth could get a win over Cena in the latter's retirement tour.

"[R-Truth wins because it's a non-title match] Yeah, that's very intriguing. I still don't think they'll have John Cena lose while he's on this title run. But it definitely raises that point much higher in the conversation that it is a non-title match," English said. (From 17:40 to 18:04)

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena's heel turn

It was no surprise that 2025 would be John Cena's final year in the industry as a performer. However, no one saw it coming when The Franchise Player attacked Cody Rhodes with The Rock and Travis Scott and turned heel for the first time in over two decades.

In an interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, the host asked Shawn Michaels about The Franchise Player's last run in the Stamford-based promotion and the shocking heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

"When you’re gonna make your last run, I think you’re the guy that needs to call those shots. I’m excited and very happy for John that he’s getting the opportunity to do all of these. It’s something that’s been fun to watch. I’m like everybody else now. I’m just a fan sitting there watching this and enjoying John enjoying what he’s doing," Michaels said.

The Leader of the Cenation will face R-Truth in a non-title bout at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.

