R-Truth reacts to comment from Judgment Day member following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently responded to a comment made by a member of The Judgment Day following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The talent in question is Finn Balor.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, R-Truth seemingly got closer to becoming a part of The Judgment Day. The 51-year-old superstar gave Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio their cut from his recent record merchandise sale.

The former 24/7 Champion also teamed up with The Miz to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a tag team match. Despite their valiant effort, the 'Awesome Truth' fell short as the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions secured a comfortable win.

Ever since his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, R-Truth has claimed to be a part of the heel faction. Before the start of the tag team match, the former United States Champion sneaked in to pose for the camera with Priest and Balor.

The inaugural Universal Champion expressed his anger on the same in a tweet. In a hilarious reply to Balor's tweet, Truth stated that he was also made due to the fact the picture got photobombed. He was potentially talking about The Miz and the referee in the background:

"I’m mad too @FinnBalor, we got photo bomb! 💣 😤, he wrote."

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter heaps praise on R-Truth for his impressive showing on RAW

Truth has become an integral part of the red brand. Each episode features multiple segments featuring the 51-year-old distributed throughout the show.

Expand Tweet

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter revealed he keeps waiting for Truth to come on television during RAW. The veteran journalist referred to the former TNA star as a 'terrific guy' and praised the latter's unparalleled character work:

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him," said Bill Apter.

It will be interesting to witness what lies ahead for the veteran performer and the heel faction.

Do you want Truth to become an official member of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here