R-Truth responds to hilarious Christmas Day message from Judgment Day member

WWE's comedic rivalry between The Judgment Day and R-Truth has continued throughout the Christmas holiday.

Truth has been a constant thorn in the side of The Judgment Day since returning at Survivor Series in November 2023. The Christmas Week shenanigans kicked off with the veteran superstar defeating JD McDonagh in a Miracle on the 34th Street Fight. Then today, Finn Balor joked about being relieved after Santa Truth was not hiding under his Christmas tree.

The former United States Champion took to X/Twitter this afternoon to issue a hilarious response to the leader of The Judgment Day. He included two selfies from under his own Christmas tree at home.

"Here you go my dawg!!" he wrote.

One fan wrote that Truth should've been oiled up. The 54-time 24/7 Champion responded and said he doesn't even know if "that's PG" or not.

Judgment Day members and other WWE stars recite Christmas poem

Triple H gave the rosters time off for Christmas. Friday's SmackDown was taped, and this week's TV shows will be "Best Of" specials. However, the company released a video of top superstars reciting their own version of a popular Christmas poem - A Visit from St. Nicholas.

Seen below, the festive video features top stars such as R-Truth, Byron Saxton, Jey Uso, Nia Jax, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch reciting the poem more commonly known as The Night Before Christmas and 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley also appear in the Christmas video. The younger Mysterio decided against spreading holiday cheer and chose to knock his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio, instead.

"Except my dad. My deadbeat dad. I hope he gets coal," Dominik said. [From 04:31 to 04:36]

The annual Holiday Tour will resume this Friday with non-televised live events in Las Vegas and Toronto. The next TV tapings will be the RAW Day 1 episode on January 1st and SmackDown's New Year's Revolution show on January 5th.

