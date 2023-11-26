Randy Orton almost hit an RKO on Jey Uso; what happened next?

Randy Orton seemingly had a change of mind during the Men's WarGames Match tonight at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

The Viper made his big return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He made his return to a massive pop from the capacity crowd and competed in the Men's WarGames Match.

At one point during the match, Randy Orton was about to attack Damian Priest when he suddenly put his focus on Jey Uso. Orton was ready to hit a thunderous RKO on Uso but then decided against it and had a tense face-off with him. Jey Uso suddenly hit Priest with a Superkick as the latter was about to attack Orton. The Viper then hit an RKO on Dominik Mysterio to a loud pop from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Cody Rhodes makes a request to Jey Uso after announcing Randy Orton's return

Orton certainly has not forgotten what Jey Uso did last year prior to his hiatus. After Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated RK-Bro for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on an episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline brutally beat the duo up as the show went off the air. Orton then went on a hiatus that finally came to an end tonight.

What was your immediate reaction to Orton and Jey Uso's intense face-off? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here