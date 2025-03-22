Randy Orton breaks silence after his WWE WrestleMania 41 match is announced

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton is set for a historic non-title grudge match at this year's WrestleMania. This was confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown, and the star has now broken his silence following the show.

The Apex Predator was welcomed with a thunderous pop in Bologna, Italy, on the March 21 episode of the blue brand. The arena erupted as fans loudly sang along to Orton's theme song.

Kevin Owens interrupted the multi-time World Champion, offering to forgive him for siding with Cody Rhodes if Orton would, in turn, forgive KO for his past assaults and team up with him to challenge for the tag team title at WrestleMania. Although The Prizefighter's half-heartedly apologized, The Viper was unmoved, verbally disparaging the 40-year-old star with harsh words.

The company has officially announced a match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens official for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. That being said, the former RK-Bro member took to X/Twitter and expressed his appreciation for the incredible energy of the Italian fans at Smackdown.

"[Italy Flag emoji] you were so loud you almost drowned out the voices.… almost," he wrote.

WWE legend says Randy Orton should ally with The Rock and John Cena

John Cena turned heel and combined forces with The Rock at the end of the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Franchise Player, The Final Boss, and rapper Travis Scott viciously took out Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash mentioned that The Legend Killer is a perfect fit to create a formidable team with The Rock and John Cena instead of Travis Scott.

"Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third," he said.

Only time will tell if Randy Orton will return to his 2009 'punt kick' persona to end his rivalry with Kevin Owens at The Showcase of The Immortals in less than a month.

