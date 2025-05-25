Randy Orton celebrates major promotion; Premier League star responds 

WWE Superstar Randy Orton reacted to a major star doing his pose today on social media. The Viper has not been seen since Backlash 2025.

Sunderland defeated Sheffield United earlier this week and will be promoted to the next Premier League season as a result of the win. Eliezer Mayenda scored a goal for Sunderland during the game and did Orton's iconic pose. Orton took to Instagram to share a photo of Mayenda doing his pose today.

Eliezer Mayenda responded to Orton's post on Instagram and noted that the former champion was a legend of the wrestling business.

"Legend 🔥🤝," he wrote.

Mayenda responded to Orton's post today on social media. [Image credit: Randy Orton on Instagram]

John Cena defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. R-Truth got involved in the match, and Cena capitalized on the distraction to beat his long-time rival. Cena defeated R-Truth last night at Saturday Night's Main Event and hit him in the head with the title following the victory.

Wrestling insider comments on WWE's plans for Randy Orton

WrestleVotes recently discussed a potential rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event and will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Logan Paul and John Cena next month at WWE Money in the Bank.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider discussed a potential feud between Orton and Rhodes. WrestleVotes noted that he hoped the company would wait to do the rivalry until Cody Rhodes becomes champion again.

"As far as I know, he's on SmackDown for the time being. Once the draft happens, they can shake it up. As far as the Randy and Cody program, I hope they wait till Cody's a champion again, I think that deserves the title, there's more story to tell like that, so could be a while," he said. [From 24:19 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Orton was supposed to square off against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but the match was canceled. Owens suffered a neck injury and was unable to compete at The Show of Shows last month. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry replaced Owens as Orton's opponent and was quickly defeated.

