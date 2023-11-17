Randy Orton is finally returning to Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series next week, WWE Universe predicts

The WWE Universe is convinced Randy Orton will be making his return to the upcoming episode of RAW for the first time since May 16 last year.

The Viper has been on the shelf for almost 18 months, having last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown in 2022. The RK-Bro team lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match that night. The two men were viciously attacked by The Bloodline in the post-match, thus helping write Randy Orton off the television so that he could nurse his back injury.

Now that he's seemingly fit and back at the performance center, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on their television screens. Recent reports have insinuated that The Apex Predator is expected to join Team Rhodes in his upcoming WarGames match against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

His impending return became more apparent this week when The Scottish Warrior turned heel to join forces with The Judgment Day. After the show went off the air, The American Nightmare teased bringing in his friend, fueling speculation that the name in question might be none other than Randy Orton.

Earlier today, WWE made an apparent botch on their official Instagram handle, posting the 43-year-old stalwart's throwback clip of him giving an RKO to Hunico. In the caption, it read, "You just never know when an RKO is going to pop up #SurvivorSeries."

The company shortly changed its caption to "Gets us every time 🙌🔥 #SurvivorSeries." The company may have accidentally spilled the beans on Orton's comeback ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Wrestling fans on Twitter are now hoping to see The Legend Killer back on Monday Night programming as early as next week. Check out some of the reactions below:

Will Cody Rhodes announce the arrival of The Viper next week?

Randy Orton tipped to face a controversial WWE Superstar

Speaking on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo pitched the idea of The Viper facing current United States Champion Logan Paul at WrestleMania next year:

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?"

Russo, however, noted that the company may not want to book Orton to lose against Paul if the match ever takes place in the future.

