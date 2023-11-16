WWE potentially botches Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series WarGames

The WWE Universe has been longing to see Randy Orton back in the ring, and it looks like the company may have accidentally spoiled his return with their recent social media activity.

Orton has not wrestled for more than a year, and thankfully for the fans, he is expected to wrestle again and not end his career due to an injury problem, as previously feared.

As WWE approaches the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, rumors are heating up regarding The Viper's comeback. With one spot potentially left on the men's babyface team, many fans are convinced that Randy Orton will show up to complete the lineup.

WWE is also dropping all the hints, and the company recently posted a video from Survivor Series 2011 of Orton giving an RKO to Hunico. While the timing of the post itself is an evident tease, WWE's social media team also made a mistake initially with their caption.

The Instagram post in question was originally uploaded with the caption, "You just never know when an RKO is going to pop up #SurvivorSeries," a clear sign that Orton might actually be preparing for his return.

WWE, though, quickly deleted the line and changed it to the following: "Gets us every time 🙌🔥 #SurvivorSeries."

Did WWE botch Randy Orton's return and give it all away? It surely does seem like it.

A screenshot of WWE's IG post before it was edited.

Cody Rhodes recently dropped a hint regarding Randy Orton's role at Survivor Series WarGames

WWE has already drawn the battle lines for the men's Survivor Series WarGames match. With Drew McIntyre joining forces with The Judgment Day, the heels collective, which will also have Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, looks pretty formidable heading into the match.

The babyfaces, however, probably look better on paper as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn will be looking to win a star-studded WarGames contest. The storyline suggests WWE will need one more member to complete the team, and all roads lead to Randy Orton doing what he does best after a long time.

Following the most recent RAW episode, Cody Rhodes reacted to 'Randy Orton chants' by making a fascinating comment, convincing fans that The Apex Predator is on his way back.

Would you like to see Orton at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer