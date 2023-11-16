Watch : WWE drops interesting tease amid Randy Orton return speculation

WWE fans have been waiting to see Randy Orton back in action for some time now. The Stamford-based company recently dropped an interesting tease amid speculations of The Legend Killer's return.

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022 due to a severe back injury. The 14-time World Champion was written off TV after he and his then-tag team partner Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification Match.

The Viper was spotted outside the Performance Centre in September, which started speculations regarding his potential return after the injury. At that time, it was reported that only the absence of a creative direction kept the WWE Superstar out of action. Recent reports suggest that Orton might be part of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Amid all the speculations regarding Randy Orton's potential return, WWE recently took to their Instagram account to drop a massive tease. They posted a video of Randy Orton from a Survivor Series match held in 2011. The Viper can be seen hitting an RKO out of nowhere on Hunico.

"Gets us every time 🙌🔥 #SurvivorSeries," WWE wrote.

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Orton competes at the WarGames or not. But his return after the injury is long overdue. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based company books the veteran wrestler after his return.

Former WWE Superstar Maven talks about his time with Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler

In a recent video on his YouTube Channel, former WWE Superstar Maven claimed to have some of his best time with Orton back in the day. He stated that the two used to drive to the shows together.

He further talked about WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler joining the two on the car ride. Maven concluded by thanking the female superstar for making sure that he and Orton did not get into much trouble during the car rides.

"I had some of my best moments in life riding in those cars with him. Now, along with riding with Randy, occasionally, other people would jump in the car with us as well. One of the ones that rode with us frequently was Stacy Keibler. Now, Stacy was always great to have because she kept Randy and I on our toes and out of trouble. She was a lot of times, the voice of reason, and she was the one that made sure that whenever we were doing something, it wasn't to the point where we were going to be inhibited from getting to our next location. So, I thank you for that Stacy," Maven said.

