Randy Orton labeled "GOAT" by WWE star after his addition to Survivor Series WarGames

Randy Orton will return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 to help Cody Rhodes and his team in the contest. The announcement has left many people in the WWE Universe overexcited, including a current superstar.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were given an ultimatum by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to find a fifth member for their team by the end of the latest edition of the red brand. After some backstage drama and a loss for Jey Uso in the advantage match, Rhodes and his team came out to announce who would be on their side for Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

The American Nightmare toyed around with his opponents and dropped subtle hints without taking Randy Orton’s name. He said he had a 'legacy' with the legend who will be joining them at Survivor Series WarGames before mentioning that it is The Apex Predator, and fans are not just hearing voices in their head.

Following the announcement of The Viper’s inclusion in the upcoming WWE premium live event, the 36-year-old NXT Superstar Dijak took to Twitter to comment on the segment. He referenced Randy Orton in his tweet, calling him the greatest of all time in the process.

"More like R K GOAT," Dijak shared.

Orton’s inclusion in the match will already make the premium live event a must-watch affair for wrestling fans. WWE likely announced his inclusion to clear all rumors regarding CM Punk’s return to the contest.

Jey Uso's heart will skip a beat when Randy Orton walks out at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Randy Orton has been out of action for more than a year. The last time he appeared in the ring was during a tag team title unification match against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Orton and Matt Riddle lost their titles to The Usos to create the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. After their loss, they were beaten down by The Bloodline, and The Viper was sidelined due to an injury following the beatdown.

Orton will return to the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event to work in the same team as Jey Uso. This could cause some problems during the contest, and The Viper could even turn heel and attack Jey to cost his team the match.

Cody Rhodes has made a risky choice for the upcoming premium live event, and it will be interesting to see what Randy Orton’s return brings to the RAW brand.

