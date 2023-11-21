WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Randy Orton is back for Survivor Series, but no CM Punk?

The final WWE RAW before Survivor Series featured some big moments, including the confirmation of Randy Orton's long-awaited return. However, it wasn't the only notable thing to happen tonight.

The red brand continues to progress its main stories seamlessly, with one of them coming to an end at Survivor Series. However, how was the final build overall?

Let's look at the biggest positives and negatives from WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Best: A good night for the women

As WWE RAW's top female champion continues to make decisions for Judgment Day, the division she leads continues to thrive. Multiple women's matches were highlighted here, as Nia Jax and Becky Lynch earned big wins.

The Samoan star might be Rhea Ripley's next challenger, as she emphatically defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Meanwhile, The Man pinned Xia Li before several SmackDown stars invaded WWE RAW.

Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair fought with Damage CTRL in a preview for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. It was simple and effective, but there should be consequences. Adam Pearce has his work cut out for him.

#2. Worst: Chelsea and Piper's next opponents

We finally got new challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship, as Natalya and Tegan Nox won a multi-woman bout to earn a shot. This continues Nattie's tired feud with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, but at least the titles will be defended.

All other teams in the match could've used a win, with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance being the top candidates. They are an established tag team and should be the next champions. The one positive is that the women's tag team division finally has some attention.

#2. Best: Gunther and The Miz cut intense promos on WWE RAW before Survivor Series

The Miz showcased his incredible promo skills on WWE RAW as he delivered another passionate speech ahead of Survivor Series. Gunther also cut a fine promo, establishing him as a high and mighty bully.

The Ring General even countered the "USA" chants at him perfectly.

While the result at Survivor Series isn't in any doubt, The Miz gained much crowd support. His past of getting bullied in the locker room was brought up again, but the fact that he's still going strong is a testament to The A-Lister's resilience.

The battle between sports and entertainment is always interesting, with Gunther and The Miz being the perfect representatives for each side.

#1. Worst: Not one way or another

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Chad Gable in a solid match on WWE RAW, but the outcome felt very non-committal. The Japanese star won with a cheap sitting roll-up, which doesn't do him too many favors.

If Nakamura were to hold an open challenge for CM Punk at Survivor Series, he should have won more conclusively. On the other side, Chad Gable could have also used a victory. If there isn't a concrete plan for Shinsuke Nakamura, the Alpha Academy member should've won.

#1. Best: Randy Orton is finally back

Of course, it had to be this.

After 18 months on the shelf, Randy Orton's return has finally been announced. He didn't show up on WWE RAW, but that's fine. Survivor Series will be even more epic as a result.

Following a fun match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso for the WarGames advantage, all hell broke loose. The Judgment Day attacked Main Event Jey after he got pinned before the babyfaces ran out for the save.

With the fans chanting for Orton, Cody Rhodes gave many references to him before confirming The Viper as the final member of his WarGames team. A great pop to end WWE RAW makes Survivor Series can't miss.

