Randy Orton losing his first singles match in 2+ years against WWE star at WrestleMania XL in an angle pitched by legend

Randy Orton was robbed of a chance to challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, thanks to Logan Paul.

Seeing the potential angle, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan had an interesting pitch for Orton. The Viper eliminated The Maverick with an RKO out of nowhere in the six-man Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. However, Paul wasted no time exacting revenge on Orton as he knocked out The Legend Killer with the brass knuckles, allowing McIntyre to sneak out a win.

This was likely set up for the United States Championship match between Logan Paul (c) and Randy Orton at The Show of Shows this year. But with Kevin Owens in the mix, fans have been wondering whether a multi-man ladder match is on the cards in Philadelphia.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see Paul beat Orton at WrestleMania 40:

"I don't see LA Knight or Randy [Orton] doing a ladder match. But who knows, maybe I'm wrong. I would like to separate those. I think there's enough star power to be able to have AJ [Styles] vs. LA [Knight]. And I definitely think there's enough star power for Orton vs. Logan...He needs to beat him too, by the way. He needs to beat Orton," Matt Morgan said. [From 36:02 to 36:52]

Bully Ray calls Randy Orton better than former AEW World Champion

Speaking on the Busted Open radio podcast, Ray explained why Orton is a better worker than former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega:

"When it comes to being a worker, Randy Orton is considerably better than Kenny Omega. Now you gotta remember I said 'worker,'" Bully explained. "This is why I would've liked to see Kenny Omega come to the WWE one day, because can you imagine a guy with all the talent Kenny Omega has to come to the WWE and to learn real ring psychology from a Randy Orton."

The Best Bout Machine recently passed on the opportunity to jump ship to WWE when his AEW contract expired. Kenny Omega, however, ended up re-signing with the promotion he helped found.

