Randy Orton makes massive WWE announcement

By JP David
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:47 GMT
Randy Orton is a WWE legend. (Photo: WWE.com)
Randy Orton is a WWE legend. (Photo: WWE.com)

Randy Orton is one of the biggest WWE stars of his generation and is still among the top names in the company at the age of 45. He recently made a massive announcement that would surely excite his fans.

Ad

Since TKO took over WWE, stars have wrestled fewer dates and focused more on helping the company grow. One of the things they are doing right now is getting sponsors left and right. It's not a new thing in wrestling, but it has been increasing over the past year or so.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Orton shared a message for his fans in Orlando, Florida. Orton announced a meet and greet at The Good Pour in Edgewater Drive and is excited to get to know everyone there. It's part of WWE's partnership with Fireball Whisky.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Excited to see you, Orlando. @fireballwhisky," Orton tweeted.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

It's a massive announcement for Randy Orton fans because he rarely does meet and greets anymore. Orton did attend Fanatics Fest, but it was a huge event and WWE has a partnership with them.

Ric Flair gives his take on Randy Orton's booking

Speaking to Complex Sports earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair raved about his daughter, Charlotte Flair, calling her the best in the business. The Nature Boy added that the closest to The Queen is Randy Orton. However, Ric believes that Orton is currently not being used right on television.

Ad
"The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy’s really underutilized. I don’t know why. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way," Ric said.

The 17-time world champion served as a mentor for Orton during his early days as a WWE star. They were both members of Evolution for a couple of years before The Legend Killer became a main eventer and helped carry the company with John Cena.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications