Randy Orton makes massive WWE announcement

Randy Orton is one of the biggest WWE stars of his generation and is still among the top names in the company at the age of 45. He recently made a massive announcement that would surely excite his fans. Since TKO took over WWE, stars have wrestled fewer dates and focused more on helping the company grow. One of the things they are doing right now is getting sponsors left and right. It's not a new thing in wrestling, but it has been increasing over the past year or so.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Orton shared a message for his fans in Orlando, Florida. Orton announced a meet and greet at The Good Pour in Edgewater Drive and is excited to get to know everyone there. It's part of WWE's partnership with Fireball Whisky. &quot;Excited to see you, Orlando. @fireballwhisky,&quot; Orton tweeted. It's a massive announcement for Randy Orton fans because he rarely does meet and greets anymore. Orton did attend Fanatics Fest, but it was a huge event and WWE has a partnership with them. Ric Flair gives his take on Randy Orton's bookingSpeaking to Complex Sports earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair raved about his daughter, Charlotte Flair, calling her the best in the business. The Nature Boy added that the closest to The Queen is Randy Orton. However, Ric believes that Orton is currently not being used right on television. &quot;The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy’s really underutilized. I don’t know why. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way,&quot; Ric said. The 17-time world champion served as a mentor for Orton during his early days as a WWE star. They were both members of Evolution for a couple of years before The Legend Killer became a main eventer and helped carry the company with John Cena.