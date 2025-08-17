Randy Orton, Nikki Bella, Rey Mysterio, and others react to former WWE champion's personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Randy Orton, Nikki Bella, and Rey Mysterio, recently took to social media to react to former United States Champion Logan Paul's personal update. The Maverick took a huge step in his relationship with Nina Agdal.Logan Paul has been dating Nina Agdal since 2022. The two got engaged on July 9, 2023, and were blessed with a baby girl in September 2024. Paul has now taken a massive step in his relationship with Agdal as the duo recently tied the knot.Following his marriage ceremony, The Maverick took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding. In his post's caption, Logan sent a wholesome four-word message.&quot;Mr. and Mrs. Paul,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Logan Paul's Instagram post, including Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Kelani Jordan, The Miz, Maxxine Dupri, Megan Morant, Adam Pearce, Cathy Kelley, Maryse, and more.Meanwhile, Shane Helms (The Hurricane), Nikki Bella, and Drew Gulak left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Logan Paul's Instagram]Logan Paul took shots at John Cena ahead of their match at WWE Clash in ParisLogan Paul and John Cena are all set to face each other in a singles match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Ahead of the show, Paul took shots at Cena during a recent edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.The Maverick said that he believed the 17-time World Champion was having a &quot;midlife crisis,&quot; highlighting the latter's character changes in 2025. Logan added that he felt Cena was not being true to himself and was trying to please people with the babyface turn.&quot;But then the switch up back to trying to be a babyface makes me feel like he’s seeking outside validation and he’s being guided by the audience instead of himself. It feels like to me, we’re watching a midlife crisis happen live. I’m serious. I loved John Cena, we had a tag and I got to work with him a little bit and see what he was really like. I wish he would be more like me and just be himself. I’m serious. I think he needs to just like find yourself and stop trying to like please the crowd for your own personal validation,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Logan Paul and John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris.