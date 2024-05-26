Randy Orton opens up about being a WWE locker room leader

Randy Orton returned to WWE in November 2023 after a career-threatening injury that he sustained in May 2022. He is praised by his peers today as a true leader of the locker room.

Ahead of his match against Gunther in Saudi Arabia, where he eventually fell to The Ring General in the King of the Ring Tournament final, Orton discussed in an interview about there being a lack of veterans in the company like how it used to be when he started out.

The future WWE Hall of Famer pointed to how wrestlers such as his father Bob Orton Jr., Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, among others, helped him get better and fix things when they went wrong. He noted, however, that currently there was a wide array of new talent but not that many old-school performers left, so he and a few remaining others had to step up.

"The older guys were there, the veterans, the guys that knew what the hell they were doing. And they helped us fix our mistakes. I mean, of course, Triple H, Ric Flair. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Jack Lanza, my father, I mean, as you said, there's a healthy mix. But there's a lot less veterans, per young guys from there when I was coming up. So I think the guys that have been around like myself, we have our hands full with new talent," Orton said.

He then admitted that it is quite a task to remain a strong locker room leader, and added that he had some big shoes to fill. Nevertheless, Randy felt that this was the best time to be in the wrestling business.

"And the thing is this: there's a lot of new talent. So the big task, big shoes to fill, as far as being a locker room leader and helping the younger guys, and I think that the future is very bright here in the WWE, and I'm so fortunate and so blessed to be a part of this time, this era now with Triple H at the helm. I feel like this is the best time to be in the business," stated Orton.

There is some worry regarding The Viper's in-ring status as he appeared battered after the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Triple H confirmed later that the former WWE Champion was pretty beat down.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline likely to resume on WWE SmackDown

It appears that WWE will continue with the feud between Randy Orton and The Bloodline. The Viper found an ally in Kevin Owens, who was previously taken out by Solo Sikoa and the Tongans at Backlash in Lyon, France.

KO returned on the go-home edition of SmackDown this past Friday night before King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The former Universal Champion came out to save his Backlash tag team partner from a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline, after his victory over Tama Tonga in the semifinal of the KOTR Tournament.

The Prizefighter loves the new pairing of R-KO as much as the audience does. The duo received a loud pop from the live audience in Lyon, France. Owens recently called Randy Orton a true locker room leader that every young talent should aspire to be.

